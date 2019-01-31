Nexus Achieves Market Cap of $18.63 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $326,645.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00009035 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Binance.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 59,907,495 coins and its circulating supply is 59,707,886 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

