News (NWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

NWS stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

