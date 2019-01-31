News Corp (NWSA) Position Boosted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in News were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NWSA opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News Corp has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

