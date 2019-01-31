New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,061,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 843% from the average session volume of 112,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/new-zealand-energy-nz-trading-up-50.html.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.