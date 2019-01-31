New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,541 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $116,000.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $134,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $307,768.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,486.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of MCHP opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

