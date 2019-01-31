New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,009 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,664 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $25,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.54.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $666,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $682,865.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $175,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-22009-shares-of-netapp-inc-ntap.html.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.