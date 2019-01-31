New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.20 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 988,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,253 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $140,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $211,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

