New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,300 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 86,310 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in National Retail Properties by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 155,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $243,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $182,932.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,884.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $974,869. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.16. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned 2,847 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

