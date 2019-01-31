New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 152,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $25,128,168.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,280.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 54,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $8,531,324.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,228 shares of company stock valued at $50,910,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $145.65 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-decreases-stake-in-clorox-co-clx.html.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.