New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSI opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $96.94 and a 52 week high of $133.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In related news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $15,830,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,854,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,064,089. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

