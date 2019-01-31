Netflix (NFLX) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.80

News stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Netflix's ranking:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $340.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.10, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,303 shares of company stock valued at $60,028,345. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

