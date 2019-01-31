Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Increased by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Netflix by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.10, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $166,868.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,303 shares of company stock valued at $60,028,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morningstar set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $339.25 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Increased by HM Capital Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/netflix-inc-nflx-position-increased-by-hm-capital-management-llc.html.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.