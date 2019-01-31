Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $340.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.10, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,303 shares of company stock worth $60,028,345. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

