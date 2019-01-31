Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.03

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 27884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEPS. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $263.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alasdair Jonathan Kemsley Pein acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,166.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.03” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/net-1-ueps-technologies-ueps-sets-new-52-week-low-at-3-03.html.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.