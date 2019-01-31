Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Debt Trading 1% Lower

An issue of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) debt fell 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8.125% coupon and will mature on November 15, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $74.50. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NNA shares. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

NNA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,719. Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,397,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Navios Maritime Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

