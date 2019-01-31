National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Evercore ISI upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus set a $46.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $29.89 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

