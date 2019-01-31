NAGA Price Tops $0.0553 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, NAGA has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00001596 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. NAGA has a market cap of $3.35 million and $33,301.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.99 or 0.10798673 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00027117 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000956 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,610,716 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

