Murphy USA (MUSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $6.00 on Thursday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,429. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

