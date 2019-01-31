Mosaic (MOS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mosaic has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The company is well placed to gain from rising global demand for fertilizers. The Vale Fertilizantes acquisition is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Moreover, Mosaic is expected to benefit from cost-reduction action and capacity expansion. The company is also committed to returning capital to shareholders. However, Mosaic’s phosphate market is relatively tight. It also faces headwind from volatility in Brazilian real. Elevated debt level and higher expected interest expenses are other concerns.”

MOS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

MOS stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Mosaic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,330,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 541,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,619,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,254,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mosaic by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,505 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

