Morgan Stanley Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) has been given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

OAS opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 315.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 19,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $157,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

