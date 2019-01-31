MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Company Profile

