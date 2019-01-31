Morgan Stanley Analysts Give RWE (RWE) a €20.90 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €20.90 ($24.30) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RWE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.66 ($27.51).

RWE opened at €21.53 ($25.03) on Monday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

