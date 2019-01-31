Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.18 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNR opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 407,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,133.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,674 shares of company stock worth $228,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 112 properties containing a total of approximately 21.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

