Mondelez International (MDLZ) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 729,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.62.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

