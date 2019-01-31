MKS Instruments (MKSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.42 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.95-1.18 EPS.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.71.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $29,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,418.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

