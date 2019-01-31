MiX Telematics (MIXT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-144.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.25 million.MiX Telematics also updated its FY19 guidance to R 0.36-0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

MiX Telematics stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 258,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,890. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

