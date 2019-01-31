MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a report released on Monday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

MOFG opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

