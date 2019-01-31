Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 5th.
Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
MPB stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.65.
MPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
