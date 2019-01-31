Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after buying an additional 1,176,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,290,438,000 after buying an additional 12,269,445 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,136,492,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,725,000 after buying an additional 1,294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,020,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,062,000 after buying an additional 77,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,874,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,204,188. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

