MGM Growth Properties (MGP) & Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Financial Comparison

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 6.13% 0.95% 0.55% Corporate Office Properties Trust 10.78% 4.30% 1.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $765.70 million 2.85 $41.77 million $2.01 15.32 Corporate Office Properties Trust $612.82 million 4.40 $70.09 million $2.03 12.19

Corporate Office Properties Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MGM Growth Properties. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MGM Growth Properties and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 4 7 0 2.64 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 6 2 0 2.25

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus price target of $32.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $27.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than MGM Growth Properties.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats MGM Growth Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the Park, a dining and entertainment complex which opened in April 2016, and the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Northfield, OH. As of December 31, 2017, these properties collectively comprise approximately 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of September 30, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPT's core portfolio of 159 office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.7 million square feet and was 94.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

