MFF Capital Investments Ltd (MFF) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

MFF traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$2.64 ($1.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,340 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 55.89 and a quick ratio of 55.87.

In related news, insider Christopher Mackay purchased 612,014 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,585,116.26 ($1,124,195.93). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,032,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,298.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

