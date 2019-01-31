Metro Bank (MTRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,063.00

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,063 ($13.89) and last traded at GBX 1,087 ($14.20), with a volume of 3101858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,223 ($15.98).

MTRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target (down previously from GBX 4,000 ($52.27)) on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,960 ($38.68).

In related news, insider Michael Snyder bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,309 ($30.17) per share, for a total transaction of £147,776 ($193,095.52).

Metro Bank Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

