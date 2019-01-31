Methanex Co. (MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Methanex from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Methanex from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. Methanex has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.