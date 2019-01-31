Methanex Co. (MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.30.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Methanex from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Methanex from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.
MEOH stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. Methanex has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $83.23.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
