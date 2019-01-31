Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $226.00

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $226.00 and last traded at $226.53, with a volume of 21231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $841.61 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.74, for a total value of $437,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seg Ventures, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,986,878. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 486,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 161,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/mesa-laboratories-mlab-hits-new-12-month-high-at-226-00.html.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.