Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 155,744 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4,489.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,744 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 121,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 35,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 60,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $147.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 155,744 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/merriman-wealth-management-llc-buys-155744-shares-of-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.