Meritage Homes (MTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MTH stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.46. 26,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,207. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.
Several research firms recently commented on MTH. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.