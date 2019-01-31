MergeCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (MGC)

MergeCoin (CURRENCY:MGC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, MergeCoin has traded flat against the dollar. MergeCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MergeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MergeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.01852286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00180610 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00198976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About MergeCoin

MergeCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. MergeCoin’s official Twitter account is @MergeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MergeCoin is www.mergecoin.com . The Reddit community for MergeCoin is /r/mergecoin

MergeCoin Coin Trading

MergeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MergeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MergeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MergeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

