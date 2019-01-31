Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNLO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Menlo Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MNLO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,048. The company has a market cap of $123.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.33. Menlo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 268.61%. Research analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,325,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 378,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 75.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 458,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 75.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

