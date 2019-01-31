MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,775 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 731,408 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,706 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

MEIP stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,508.05% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,236,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 315,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

