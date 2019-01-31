Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medidata has outperformed the industry in a year. The company continues to gain from strong Subscription revenues and focus on cloud-based services. Medidata Cloud also witnessed few developments of late. The company is optimistic about the recently-acquired SHYFT. The latest collaboration with Novartis is likely to support the commercialization of key therapies in Europe. Flagship RAVE genomics platform is much in demand. On the negative side, Medidata's declining gross and operating margins in the last-reported quarter is concerning. A string of acquisitions poses consolidation risks. The company’s overdependence on third parties may also be a concern for the long term. Medidata’s cloud-based platform may lead to complexities and in turn high correctional costs. Stiff competition in the niche space is another drag. The stock is currently overvalued at the moment.”

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medidata Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price objective on Medidata Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Medidata Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of MDSO stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32. Medidata Solutions has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.87.

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $137,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,120 shares of company stock worth $2,188,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 305,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 16.3% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medidata Solutions (MDSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.