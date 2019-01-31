Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.16

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 86554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 124.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

In related news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 913,965 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $100,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,906.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $185,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

