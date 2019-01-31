MediBloc (MED) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.12 Million

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc has a market cap of $20.12 million and $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.03098644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.03322102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00918286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.01262480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00114579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.01418399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00289839 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024448 BTC.

MediBloc Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

