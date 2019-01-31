Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,841,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,617 shares.The stock last traded at $25.71 and had previously closed at $25.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mdu Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 878.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 351,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 253.5% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,265,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,513,000 after buying an additional 907,590 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

