McAdam LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.2% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 91,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $53.10. 499,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,419. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

