McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of MNA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,639. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/mcadam-llc-boosts-holdings-in-iq-merger-arbitrage-etf-mna.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.