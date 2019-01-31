Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,632,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,242,050 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on Matinas BioPharma from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/matinas-biopharma-mtnb-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,724.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 317,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.