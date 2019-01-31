Mathes Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises approximately 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,790,000 after buying an additional 79,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,790,000 after buying an additional 79,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,258,000 after buying an additional 96,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,727,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,448,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total transaction of $730,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,904.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 9,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.63, for a total transaction of $1,388,448.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,178,074 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $122.62 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $99.49 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

