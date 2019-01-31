Match Group Inc (MTCH) Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,124 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 626.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,470,000 after purchasing an additional 855,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,015,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Match Group by 303.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,073,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,167,000 after acquiring an additional 807,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Match Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,436,000 after acquiring an additional 669,868 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

