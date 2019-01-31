Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,060 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

