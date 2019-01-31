Marshalls (MSLH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 530 to GBX 580. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marshalls traded as high as GBX 514.50 ($6.72) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.59), with a volume of 382514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498 ($6.51).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marshalls presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 516.20 ($6.75).

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

